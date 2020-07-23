(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Volkan Bozkir, the president-elect of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, during the latter's visit to Moscow on Thursday.

Bozkir's visit to the Russian capital began on Wednesday and is scheduled to run through Thursday.

Lavrov and Bozkir are expected to hold comprehensive talks with the emphasis on topical international developments, including arrangements of the upcoming General Assembly's high week ” the annual September global summit of leaders of states in New York ” amid the ongoing pandemic as well as issues pertaining to general enhancement of the United Nations' efficiency.

The Russian foreign minister and the newly elected UNGA president are scheduled to continue the discussion over a working lunch. Bozkir is also expected to meet with leaders of the Russian parliament's two houses during the visit.