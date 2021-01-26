(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will meet in Moscow on Tuesday.

The two ministers will exchange opinions on pressing international issues, including developments in Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria, Afghanistan, the Persian Gulf, and the situation around the Iran nuclear deal.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers will also discuss the current state of multifaceted ties between Russia and Iran with an emphasis on specific steps to expand bilateral cooperation.