Russia's Lavrov To Meet Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif In Moscow On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

Russia's Lavrov to Meet Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will meet in Moscow on Tuesday.

The two ministers will exchange opinions on pressing international issues, including developments in Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria, Afghanistan, the Persian Gulf, and the situation around the Iran nuclear deal.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers will also discuss the current state of multifaceted ties between Russia and Iran with an emphasis on specific steps to expand bilateral cooperation.

More Stories From World

