Russia's Lavrov To Meet With China's Vice Foreign Minister On Monday

Russia's Lavrov to Meet With China's Vice Foreign Minister on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet on Monday with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng to discuss the current state of bilateral relations.

Le will also hold meetings with Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Vladimir Titov, Igor Morgulov, and Andrey Rudenko on the same day as a part of his visit to Moscow.

The two countries maintain close relations at the top and other levels, holding regular meetings to address urgent international issues and coordinate their stances on them, as well as to deepen their cooperation in different spheres, including security and economy.

