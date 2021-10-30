(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with French and Turkish foreign ministers, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Mevlut Cavusoglu, later on Saturday in Rome, where he arrived for a G20 summit, the Russian delegation at the event said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with French and Turkish foreign ministers, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Mevlut Cavusoglu, later on Saturday in Rome, where he arrived for a G20 summit, the Russian delegation at the event said.

Lavrov will also meet with Executive Director of the United Nations World food Programme David Beasley and Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.