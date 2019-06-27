Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney in Moscow on July 2, the deputy spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Artyom Kozhin, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney in Moscow on July 2, the deputy spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Artyom Kozhin, said Thursday.

"On July 2, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney plans to pay a working visit to Moscow," Kozhin said.

The two sides will discuss the state of Russian-Irish relations and potential for re-invigoration of cooperation on trade and culture.