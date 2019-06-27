UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lavrov To Meet With Irish Foreign Minister On July 2 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:36 PM

Russia's Lavrov to Meet With Irish Foreign Minister on July 2 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney in Moscow on July 2, the deputy spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Artyom Kozhin, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney in Moscow on July 2, the deputy spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Artyom Kozhin, said Thursday.

"On July 2, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney plans to pay a working visit to Moscow," Kozhin said.

The two sides will discuss the state of Russian-Irish relations and potential for re-invigoration of cooperation on trade and culture.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Ireland July

Recent Stories

Council of EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against R ..

43 seconds ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) issues contempt notice to ..

45 seconds ago

Social Media -- Tour operators' effective tool to ..

50 seconds ago

Dacoit gang busted, looted cash, valuables recover ..

3 minutes ago

Football tournament from July 2 in Rajanpur

3 minutes ago

Two drug pushers held in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.