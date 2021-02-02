(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Swedish counterpart, Anna Linde, who will arrive in Moscow as the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, on Tuesday.

The upcoming meeting was announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry in late January.

Lavrov and Linde will discuss the latest developments in eastern Ukraine, Nagorno-Karabakh and Transnistria. The diplomats plan to loot at how the OSCE can assist in ending conflicts in the post-Soviet countries.

The sides are also expected to talk about the security situation in the Baltic Sea region and in the north of Europe, the cooperation in the Arctic and the Russian-Swedish relationship.