BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Sunday evening, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The meeting with President Vucic will take place tonight," it said.

The top Russian diplomat began a two-day trip to Serbia on Sunday. He will attend the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement on Monday. The organization, which promotes national self-determination, was created in Belgrade in 1961.