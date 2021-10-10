UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov To Meet With Serbian President In Belgrade On Sunday - Russian Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russia's Lavrov to Meet With Serbian President in Belgrade on Sunday - Russian Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Sunday evening, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The meeting with President Vucic will take place tonight," it said.

The top Russian diplomat began a two-day trip to Serbia on Sunday. He will attend the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement on Monday. The organization, which promotes national self-determination, was created in Belgrade in 1961.

Related Topics

Russia Belgrade Serbia Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dub ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dubai logo at Emirates Internatio ..

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

37 minutes ago
 25,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

25,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

38 minutes ago
 National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest i ..

National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest in Islamabad

42 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promisi ..

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promising future: Abdullah bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Proje ..

RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.