UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Walid Muallem, on Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, a source in the Russian delegation said.

"Such a meeting will take place," the source told reporters late on Wednesday.

Both Lavrov and Muallem are currently visiting the United Nations for participating in the 74th General Assembly session, which is underway from September 17-30.

The meeting will be held in the wake of the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which is tasked with working on the conflict-torn country's main law. The announcement about its formation was made by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday.