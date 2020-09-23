UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov To Meet With Top Cuban Official Cabrisas On Monday - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:56 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Ricardo Cabrisas, the deputy chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba, on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Ricardo Cabrisas, the deputy chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba, on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"On September 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the deputy prime minister of the Republic of Cuba, the co-chair of the bilateral intergovernmental commission for trade, economic, research and technical cooperation, Mr. Cabrisas, who is in Russia for a working visit," Zakharova said during a briefing.

The spokeswoman noted the strong efforts being made to intensify the entirety of bilateral ties between countries amid Cabrisas' visit.

Cabrisas already discussed the development of the Moscow-Havana relations with the Russian upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, on Monday.

