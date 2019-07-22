UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov To Meet With Top UN Geneva Official On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet in Moscow on Monday with the new director-general of the UN Geneva Office, Tatiana Valovaya.

The meeting will also be attended by the heads of the UN Information Center and Russian representative offices in Geneva-based international organizations.

They will discuss a wide range of urgent political, social and economic issues, including the prospects for improving cooperation within these institutions.

