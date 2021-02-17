UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov To Participate In 14th Kirkenes Conference On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

Russia's Lavrov to Participate in 14th Kirkenes Conference on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to take part in the 14th Kirkenes Conference on Wednesday.

According to the organizers, the event will be a prerecorded conference, with some interviews recorded in Oslo and Kirkenes, while other speakers recording their own contributions. The video will be published on the official website and Facebook page.

The Russian foreign minister will speak on the geopolitical dimension of the Barents Region, together with his Norwegian, Swedish, and Finnish counterparts, as well as the president of the Norwegian Sami Parliament.

Since 2008, the Kirkenes Conference brings together politicians, economists, scientists and civil society representatives to discuss pressing international relations issues in the High North.

