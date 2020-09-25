UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov To Participate In Meeting Of Black Sea States' Foreign Ministers - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:13 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in a Friday meeting of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) foreign ministers, the foreign ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in a Friday meeting of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) foreign ministers, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"On September 25, a meeting of the BSEC Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs will be held as a videoconference, in which the foreign minister of the Russian Federation, S.V. Lavrov, will take part," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting will cover a wide spectrum of issues, including joint measures to minimize the social and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region, as well as fully restore transport, tourism and trade activities.

"Our country's scientific and technological advancements in the fight against the pandemic, including the development of the [Sputnik V] vaccine could serve as a basis for strengthening the regional health care system," the ministry added.

The BSEC is a regional organization aimed at boosting political and economic cooperation in the Black Sea region, and also at promoting peace and stability. It includes 12 states: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine, while a range of states and international organizations have observer status.

