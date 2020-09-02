UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lavrov To Take Part In G20 Foreign Ministers' Online Meeting On September 3

Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:59 PM

Russia's Lavrov to Take Part in G20 Foreign Ministers' Online Meeting on September 3

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a video conference meeting of G20 foreign ministers on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a video conference meeting of G20 foreign ministers on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On September 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to take part in a meeting of G20 foreign ministers and heads of international organizations (via video conference), which is being held as part of the Saudi chairmanship of the forum in 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

During the video conference, it is planned to discuss the implementation of the instructions of the heads of state, which were outlined in the final statement of the emergency summit of G20 leaders on March 26, which was dedicated to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry added.

More Stories From World

