MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in a joint meeting of the collegia of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries on Thursday.

The minister is also scheduled to meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and hold talks with the country's foreign minister, Sergei Aleinik.

Lavrov arrived in Minsk on Wednesday.