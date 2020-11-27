Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will join the Mediterranean Dialogues conference on December 4 in the video-format, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will join the Mediterranean Dialogues conference on December 4 in the video-format, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"On December 4, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will not pay a visit to Italy but will still join the 6th international conference Rome 2020 - Mediterranean Dialogues, at the invitation of the Italian foreign ministry ... We traditionally used to participate in this event in the in-person format, but everything changes," Zakharova said at a briefing.