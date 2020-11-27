Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the opening of the 27th Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council on December 3, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the opening of the 27th Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council on December 3, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"On December 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to take part in the opening of the 27th council of the OSCE foreign ministers. It will be held in the videoconference format and will focus on the organization's results and prospects in three areas: security, the economy and environmental issues, and humanitarian issues. They will also discuss crises on the OSCE territory," Zakharova said at a briefing.