Russia's Lavrov To Take Part In Opening Of OSCE Ministerial Council On December 3 - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:33 PM

Russia's Lavrov to Take Part in Opening of OSCE Ministerial Council on December 3 - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the opening of the 27th Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council on December 3, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the opening of the 27th Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council on December 3, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"On December 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to take part in the opening of the 27th council of the OSCE foreign ministers. It will be held in the videoconference format and will focus on the organization's results and prospects in three areas: security, the economy and environmental issues, and humanitarian issues. They will also discuss crises on the OSCE territory," Zakharova said at a briefing.

More Stories From World

