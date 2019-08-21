MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez for talks on a broad range of issues on Wednesday.

They will discuss joints projects in economy, science, technology and culture and coordinate their positions on the developments in Venezuela, around it and globally.

Rodriguez began her visit to Russia on Monday. She last visited the country and had talks with Lavrov in March. At that time she said that Venezuelan state-owned oil giant PDVSA would shift its main European office from Lisbon to Moscow.