MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Cyprus on September 8 with a working visit, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On September 8, in accordance with an existing invitation, our country's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make a working visit to the Republic of Cyprus," Zakharova said during a press briefing, adding that the sides will discuss ways to overcome the consequences of the pandemic, international and regional issues, including the situation in the eastern Mediterranean.

The visit is scheduled for the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.