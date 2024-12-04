Russia's Lavrov To Visit Malta In First EU Trip Since Ukraine Offensive
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 10:37 PM
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to Malta on Thursday for an OSCE summit, Moscow confirmed, his first visit to an EU member since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to Malta on Thursday for an OSCE summit, Moscow confirmed, his first visit to an EU member since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine.
Lavrov will head the Russian delegation for the December 5-6 summit in Malta, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters, despite being under EU sanctions.
Brussels hit Lavrov with sanctions a day after Moscow launched its February 2022 offensive against Ukraine and his visit to a member state is likely to draw intense criticism from Kyiv and its strongest backers in the bloc.
Lavrov's last trip to the EU was in December 2021 when he visited Stockholm, also for an Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) meeting, Russian media reported based on a tally of his publicly announced trips.
Ukraine is also a member of the OSCE and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has been invited to the summit.
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's then foreign minister, boycotted last year's OSCE ministerial council in North Macedonia over Lavrov's attendance.
Kyiv has called for Russia to be expelled from the body, which was founded to ease East-West tensions during the Cold War.
Zakharova said Russia considers the OSCE to be in a "deep institutional crisis" and attacked Western attempts to dominate the institution.
Zakharova's own visa to attend the Malta summit was "annulled", Russia's foreign ministry said later on Wednesday, adding that the organisers had told the Russian side that the decision was "due to circumstances beyond their control".
Speaking at the summit last year, Lavrov said the OSCE was being "turned into an appendage of NATO and the EU".
The organisation sends observers to conflicts and elections around the world, as well as running programmes to combat human trafficking and ensure media freedom.
But since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, it has struggled to operate as Russia has vetoed several major decisions, which require consensus.
Recent Stories
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed
Youth killed over old rivalry
FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, legal threats
British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal with Greece 'some distance' awa ..
PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters
Government determined to safeguard lives, properties of citizens : AJK PM
More Stories From World
-
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford University1 minute ago
-
British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal with Greece 'some distance' away25 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Missions in China host B2B Matchmaking Meeting on Textile Sector45 minutes ago
-
Anti-junta journalist arrested in Guinea7 minutes ago
-
Top US executive shot dead in New York City: media7 minutes ago
-
OECD warns of protectionism weeks before Trump return4 minutes ago
-
French government risks falling in no-confidence vote4 minutes ago
-
Trump's nominee to run Pentagon hangs by a thread4 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches largest urban rail network in Middle East with Riyadh Metro4 minutes ago
-
Drought hits food access for 26 million in southern Africa: UN3 hours ago
-
Death toll rises to 29 in southern Thailand floods4 hours ago
-
Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bombing4 hours ago