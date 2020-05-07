MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab the fight against the spread of the coronavirus and ways to overcome its consequences, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The need to use the experience of alliance in mobilizing the efforts of the international community to counter modern global challenges was emphasized. Particular attention was paid to the tasks of combating the spread of the new coronavirus infection and overcoming its consequences," the ministry said.

The parties also exchanged congratulations on the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Victory in World War II and noted the contribution of the anti-Hitler coalition to the fight against Nazism.

Lavrov and Raab expressed their determination to solve problems between Moscow and London in a pragmatic way and without politicization, the ministry said.

In addition, they discussed topical issues on the international agenda, in particular the Syrian settlement, the crisis in Ukraine, and the work of the UN Security Council.