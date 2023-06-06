UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov Urges Central Asia To Critically Assess Military Cooperation With West

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Russia's Lavrov Urges Central Asia to Critically Assess Military Cooperation With West

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday urged Central Asian countries to critically assess Western military cooperation programs as they are being used to establish control over region.

"Today there are deliberate efforts by the West on assertive invasion, including humanitarian and military one, into Central Asia ... The development assistance programs promoted by Western geopolitical engineers are in fact instruments of controlling and reformatting the political-economic landscape of the region as they see fit.

We urge our friends to critically consider military cooperation and law enforcement training programs imposed by the West," Lavrov said at the Russian-Tajik (Slavonic) University in Dushanbe.

Lavrov arrived in Tajikistan on a visit on Monday. Earlier in the day, he met with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin. The sides discussed issues of bilateral relations, prospects for further development of political, trade, economic and humanitarian ties.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Dushanbe Tajikistan Asia

Recent Stories

 Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song off ..

 Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song offers

2 hours ago
 LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah ..

LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah murder case

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spr ..

Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spree, economic Instability

2 hours ago
 Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
 UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment tie ..

UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment ties

3 hours ago
 Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US re ..

Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US relations: Masood Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.