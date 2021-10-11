UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov Urges EU To Act Reasonably On Mutual Recognition Of Vaccine Certificates

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 02:00 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Russian foreign minister urged the European Union on Sunday to act reasonably as talks on the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates showed no signs of progress.

"We see their biased, politicized attitude to Russian vaccines," Sergey Lavrov told a news conference in Serbia, adding he hoped that "common sense will prevail.

The top Russian diplomat spoke in Belgrade after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who thanked Lavrov for his country's contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"We received the first and second components of the Sputnik V vaccine during the Covid crisis... We remember who stood by us during these difficult times," Vucic told reporters.

Serbia launched industrial production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for domestic use in June and plans to complete the full manufacturing cycle by the end of the year.

