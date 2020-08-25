MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun were focused on the situation in Belarus and the case of Alexey Navalny, Rebecca Ross, the spokeswoman for the US embassy in Moscow, said on Tuesday.

Lavrov and Biegun had an 1.5 hour meeting in Moscow earlier in the day.

"Deputy Secretary Biegun met with FM #Lavrov and discussed the current situation in Belarus. DepSec Biegun condemned the use of violence against the Belarusian people and expressed support for Belarus' sovereignty and the people's right to self-determination," Ross said in a statement on Twitter.

The officials have also discussed the case of Russian national Alexey Navalny, currently under treatment from suspected poisoning in Germany.

"Deputy Secretary Biegun also expressed deep concern about the condition of opposition activist Aleksey #Navalny, the impact on Russian civil society of reports of his poisoning, and the importance of transparency and freedom of speech in any democratic society," the statement read.