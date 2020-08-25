UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lavrov, US' Biegun Discussed Belarus, Navalny Case - US Embassy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Russia's Lavrov, US' Biegun Discussed Belarus, Navalny Case - US Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun were focused on the situation in Belarus and the case of Alexey Navalny, Rebecca Ross, the spokeswoman for the US embassy in Moscow, said on Tuesday.

Lavrov and Biegun had an 1.5 hour meeting in Moscow earlier in the day.

"Deputy Secretary Biegun met with FM #Lavrov and discussed the current situation in Belarus. DepSec Biegun condemned the use of violence against the Belarusian people and expressed support for Belarus' sovereignty and the people's right to self-determination," Ross said in a statement on Twitter.

The officials have also discussed the case of Russian national Alexey Navalny, currently under treatment from suspected poisoning in Germany.

"Deputy Secretary Biegun also expressed deep concern about the condition of opposition activist Aleksey #Navalny, the impact on Russian civil society of reports of his poisoning, and the importance of transparency and freedom of speech in any democratic society," the statement read.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Twitter Civil Society Germany Belarus From Opposition

Recent Stories

Preoccupied drivers a danger to roads users: ADP

16 minutes ago

DHA completes first phase of expansion of Dubai Ho ..

16 minutes ago

Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted exemption from app ..

30 minutes ago

Zayed University switches to hybrid model of teach ..

46 minutes ago

Tea imports increase 10.7 percent in July

3 minutes ago

Spain to Purchase Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus V ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.