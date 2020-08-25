(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has concluded in the Russian Foreign Ministry's reception mansion in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The meeting lasted for 1.5 hours behind the closed doors.

Lavrov left the building first, while Biegun remained to have further talks with Russian deputy foreign ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Igor Morgulov.