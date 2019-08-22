The issue of international contacts maintained by Caracas to overcome the Venezuelan crisis was raised during a recent meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

Lavrov and Rodriguez met on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Venezuela as well as Russian-Venezuelan projects involving the economy, science, technology and culture.

"The Venezuelan side talked about the international contacts that it maintains. The emphasis was made on those contacts � I mean those international formats, some of them unfortunately failed, while others still have a chance and prospects � which are maintained in order to contribute to the settlement of the Venezuelan internal crisis. Therefore, this topic, of course, was discussed," Zakharova said at a briefing.

When asked whether Lavrov and Rodriguez discussed the information that Washington was allegedly holding secret talks with a representative from the Venezuelan Constituent Assembly on guarantees for the circle of President Nicolas Maduro in case of his ouster, Zakharova said "it was not discussed from the aforesaid perspective."

Venezuela has long been suffering from an acute economic and political crisis that intensified in January, when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president in a bid to oust Maduro after his re-election. While the United States and its allies have recognized Guaido's self-nomination, Russia, along with China, Turkey, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other countries, has repeatedly said it recognizes Maduro as the legitimate Venezuelan leader.