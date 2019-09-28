UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries at a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"This is a great opportunity to discuss our relationship and how we will further develop our cooperation, taking into account the results of the visit of President Nicolas Maduro to Moscow," Lavrov said, opening negotiations with Rodriguez.

For her part, Rodriguez noted that the meeting between Maduro and Russian President Vladimir Putin, held earlier this week in Moscow, had been "wonderful."

Also, Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza signed a consultation plan between their ministries for 2019-2021.