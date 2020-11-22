(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russia has noted attempts to undermine the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and will take decisive action against them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"We too have noted ...

attempts to cast doubt on these agreements, but I think these attempts are doomed to fail, primarily because co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - Russia, France and the US � have repeatedly stressed ... the need to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh problem based on principles that have been realized in the trilateral statement," he told reporters in Baku.

Lavrov, who arrived in the Azerbaijani capital earlier in the day for high-level talks on the peace process in the disputed region, said his country would act firmly to cut short any "geopolitical games" around Karabakh. Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed the ceasefire on November 10.