MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the absence of Russia-US dialogue on global security issues can cause an "avalanche" of additional risks.

"We regret to note that at present, strategic dialogue between Russia and the United States, the countries that have the largest nuclear arsenals and bear special responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, is kept frozen by Washington... It is clear that without negotiations to maintain strategic stability, existing problems will accumulate. This is fraught with an avalanche-like increase in risks," Lavrov said in a video address to the participants of the Moscow Conference on Nonproliferation.

The minister noted that the five-year-extension of the new START treaty was "the last tangible result" of joint efforts in the framework of the dialogue on global stability and security.

In November, Lavrov called on the US and its allies to avoid any type of military conflict, including a conflict with conventional weapons, since any clash between nuclear powers can lead to unpredictable developments and an uncontrolled escalation.

Moscow and Washington have maintained that a nuclear war should never be waged as it cannot be won.