Russia's Lavrov Welcomes OSCE Chief To Moscow Security Conference

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:20 AM

Russia's Lavrov Welcomes OSCE Chief to Moscow Security Conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov thanked the visiting OSCE chief on Monday for agreeing to attend this week's international security conference in Moscow.

"On June 24, you will speak at the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security. We appreciate your decision to accept the organizers' invitation," he said.

Helga Schmid, the secretary general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, will address on Tuesday the coordinating body of the CSTO, a military bloc of ex-Soviet states.

Lavrov said he hoped to discuss the military-political, economic-environmental and human rights aspects of OSCE's activities as well as conflicts in Ukraine, Karabakh and Transnistria during Schmid's stay in Russia.

