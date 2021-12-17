Russia must have a law concerning foreign agents, but some of its provisions might need to be updated to enable media and non-profits to redeem themselves and make the process of rehabilitation clearer, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"Does there have to be a law on foreign agents? Yes, there has to be one, and (Russian President) Vladimir Putin has talked about it on multiple occasions. Nobody, perhaps, is any longer disputing the fact that our legal system has to have this law," Peskov told Russian broadcaster RTVI.

Years of practical legal application have detected shortcomings in the existing law that need to be improved, he said.

"I guess we could avoid assigning the label (of foreign agent) right away, and instead inform them that you display signs of being a foreign agent, and if you fail to fix it within a certain period of time and inform us, you will be called a foreign agent. We might have to better outline a way out of the foreign agent status," Peskov stated.

Western media are not as free as they are purported to be and many act on behalf of their governments, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"The Western media space is definitely not as free as it seems. It is completely unfree, to be precise. In many ways, it functions as an agent. Not a foreign agent, but a local agent of foreign intelligence agencies, their authorities," Peskov explained.

The original foreign agent law was adopted by Russia in 2012, giving authorities the power to label NGOs and human rights groups foreign agents.

In December 2020, Putin signed several laws expanding the definition of foreign agent. In particular, individuals and unregistered NGOs can now be labeled foreign agents for engaging in politics while being funded from abroad. Foreign journalists accredited in Russia can also be labeled foreign agents, with media outlets being obligated to label articles by individuals and organizations recognized as foreign agents. Individuals can be also labeled foreign agents if they are involved in creating a foreign agent media outlet and receive financing from abroad, as well as by spreading reports of such media.