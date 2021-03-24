MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Andrey Klishas, the chairman of the Russian upper chamber's committee on constitutional legislation, expressed the belief in his comment to Sputnik that the Venice Commission made wrong conclusions on Russia's constitutional amendments, as it failed to take into consideration the development that legal institutions underwent in the past 30 years.

On Tuesday, the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe released its opinion on Russia's constitutional amendments, pointing to "serious flaws in the Constitution and the procedure of its adoption."

"Some conclusions of the commission are simply erroneous and failing to take into account the development of Russia's legal institutions in the course of the past 30 years," Klishas said.