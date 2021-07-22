UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lawmaker Sees ECHR Complaint Against Ukraine As Important Step Toward Justice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Russia's Lawmaker Sees ECHR Complaint Against Ukraine as Important Step Toward Justice

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office's inter-state complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Ukraine is an important step toward the victory of justice and legality in relation to the events unfolding in Ukraine over the recent years, Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of the Russian upper chamber, said on Thursday.

"The mole of history is digging slowly but inevitably. Especially if it is assisted by such a serious institution as the Russian Prosecutor General's Office. So, today a very important step was taken towards the victory of justice and legality regarding the events of recent years in Ukraine," Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

The senior lawmaker expressed the belief that "the very fact" of the ECHR complaint could "bring to senses" the Ukrainian leadership and military, and their "European patrons."

More Stories From World

