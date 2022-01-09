UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lead Negotiator In Geneva Says 'Always A Chance' To Reach Agreement With US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Russia's Lead Negotiator in Geneva Says 'Always a Chance' to Reach Agreement With US

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who is heading the Russian delegation at the Geneva security talks with the United States, said there was always a chance to reach an agreement.

Russia and the United States will hold consultations in Geneva on January 9-10 on Moscow's proposals on security guarantees, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels, and consultations within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna. The preliminary part of the talks in the format of a working dinner will take place in Geneva on Sunday evening.

"There is always a chance," Ryabkov told reporters in response to a question on the possibility of reaching an agreement with the US.

