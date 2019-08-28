WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russian aircraft leasing company Avia Capital Services is seeking $120 million in damages from Boeing over defective 737 Max jets, while the total compensation may be much higher, the company's lawyer Steven Marks told Sputnik.

Avia Capital Services filed a lawsuit against the US aircraft manufacture to break the contract on deliveries of 35 Boeing 737 Max jets as this type of aircraft was grounded worldwide over security concerns.

"The damage claim is from a compensatory damage standpoint, it's over $120 million, and with punitive damages it will be many times that amount. It will be decided by a jury."

Marks noted that the Russian company tried to settle claims against Boeing without trial, but the US aircraft maker did not agree to an acceptable solution.

"There was an effort to try and resolve that matter amicably, and Boeing could not or did not or was unwilling to consider a reasonable resolution, which is what required the lawsuit. We were trying to avoid it," the lawyer said.