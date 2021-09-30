The level of Russia's participation in the G20 summit is still under consideration, no decision has been made yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The level of Russia's participation in the G20 summit is still under consideration, no decision has been made yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"The question of the level of participation in this event is still under consideration. No decisions have been made at the time of departure," he said after Russian-US strategic stability talks in Geneva.