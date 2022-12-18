GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Russia's right-wing Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) opened an office in the Chechen regional capital, Grozny, on Sunday, in a ceremony attended by national party leader Leonid Slutsky and its newest member, Viktor Bout.

"This office is not for us ” it is for those who will come to join the party... for those in the Chechen Republic who from now on will align themselves with the LDPR party," Slutsky told reporters.

Dzhambulat Umarov, president of the Chechen academy of Sciences, will head the party's Chechen chapter.

He said he would work on bolstering the LDPR image in the Muslim-majority region.

Bout, who was released from an American jail in a prisoner swap this month, said he was impressed by how the city had transformed. The Russian businessman was locked up for 14 years on arms dealing charges that he denied. He was freed after Russia handed over American basketball player Brittney Griner to the United States.