UrduPoint.com

Russia's Liberal Democrats Set Up Shop In Chechnya Region, Viktor Bout Present At Opening

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Russia's Liberal Democrats Set Up Shop in Chechnya Region, Viktor Bout Present at Opening

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Russia's right-wing Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) opened an office in the Chechen regional capital, Grozny, on Sunday, in a ceremony attended by national party leader Leonid Slutsky and its newest member, Viktor Bout.

"This office is not for us ” it is for those who will come to join the party... for those in the Chechen Republic who from now on will align themselves with the LDPR party," Slutsky told reporters.

Dzhambulat Umarov, president of the Chechen academy of Sciences, will head the party's Chechen chapter.

He said he would work on bolstering the LDPR image in the Muslim-majority region.

Bout, who was released from an American jail in a prisoner swap this month, said he was impressed by how the city had transformed. The Russian businessman was locked up for 14 years on arms dealing charges that he denied. He was freed after Russia handed over American basketball player Brittney Griner to the United States.

Related Topics

Prisoner Russia Jail United States Chechen Republic Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

10 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

19 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

19 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

19 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.