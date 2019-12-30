(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The average life expectancy in Russia increased by six months to 73.4 years over the first 10 months of 2019 Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said on Monday.

"Among the results of the year, the main thing that has been achieved is that we significantly extended the life expectancy of Russians. According to the data of the first 10 months [of the year], this is 73.4 years - so far we have preliminary data. This is six months longer than it was in 2018, thanks to the fact that the number of deaths dropped by more than 29,000. This is not the final data.

We hope the figures to improve even more upon the results of the year," Skvortsova said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

In addition, Russia managed to achieve the lowest-ever infant mortality rate 4.8 per 1,000 live births, according to the minister.

"This is an indicator that we planned to have only in two years, that is, we are happily ahead here," she stated.

Mortality rates from most diseases have similarly decreased, with mortality rates from external causes down by 4.5 percent. The mortality rate from tuberculosis has reduced threefold over 10 years, the minister added.