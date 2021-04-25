UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's List Of Embassies Banned From Hiring Russians To Include US Missions - Zakharova

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia's List of Embassies Banned From Hiring Russians to Include US Missions - Zakharova

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 25 (Sputnik) - The United States features on a list of "unfriendly" countries that Moscow is drawing up in retaliation against a recent expulsion of Russian diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday to limit the number of Russians employed by foreign diplomatic missions if the countries were determined to be unfriendly toward Russia.

"The list is being drawn up... But, as you know, it all began with a new round of absolutely unfriendly actions taken by the US, which imposed new sanctions on our country and made an uncalled-for decision to expel Russian diplomats... Naturally, the US features on the list," spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Russia's Rossiya 1 television channel.

