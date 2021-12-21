Russian sniper rifle manufacturer Lobaev Arms has developed a unique multi-caliber DXL-5 Ravager rifle (export name Havoc), capable of interchangeably using NATO's and Russian cartridges, Vladislav Lobaev, the director general of Lobaev Arms enterprise-developer, told Sputnik

"The main feature of the new rifle is its modularity. On the Ravager, we were the first to implement the ability for snipers to change barrels for two calibers at once - NATO's .50 BMG (Browning Machine Gun) (12.7 x 99 mm) and domestic 12.7 x 108 mm, depending on the military task at hand. This significantly increases its export prospects," Lobaev said.

The developer emphasized that the new rifle has an accuracy of 0.5 arcminutes, which is unique for the 12.7 mm caliber. It means that the Ravager shoots four times more accurately than its US competitor Barret, which has accuracy of 2 arcminutes.

Lobaev noted that such high accuracy and target range shooting distance (about 7,545 feet versus 5,905 feet for Barret) will allow the Ravager to perform one of the most complex tasks, namely to fight against enemy sniper units.

According to Lobaev, the Ravager also has a damping device on its stock, which significantly reduces the kick of the rifle weighing 13 kilograms (29 Pounds).

"The Ravager is not just a sniper rifle, but also a 'laboratory' for testing new calibers. Especially for it, we have developed four new calibers, which we plan to test in the near future. If everything goes well, then we will be able to reach simply unique indicators of the firing range for weapons of this class," Lobaev said

Currently, Sumrak (Twilight) rifle, also produced by Lobaev Arms, is the world's longest range rifle, as it can strike targets at a maximum range of 4.2 kilometers.