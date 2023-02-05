MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Russian arms manufacturer Lobaev Arms will double the production of high-precision sniper rifles in February and then double it once again in April, the company's founder, Vladislav Lobaev, said on Sunday.

"We have a very serious expansion. The output will be doubled in February. Then in April we will double (rifle production) again," Lobaev told Russian tv channel Zvezda.

Lobaev Arms is a designer and manufacturer of precision rifles, rifle ammunition and spare parts, located in Russia's Kaluga Region.