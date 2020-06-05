UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lobaev Arms Works On Unique Sniper Rifle Hitting Targets At Range Of 4 Miles

Muhammad Irfan 43 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russia's Lobaev Arms Works on Unique Sniper Rifle Hitting Targets at Range of 4 Miles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Russia's Lobaev Arms gun manufacturer is developing a unique DXL-5 sniper rifle, capable of hitting targets at a maximum range of 7 kilometers (4 miles) and equipped with an innovative cartridge, Director General Vladislav Lobaev has said in an interview with Sputnik.

As of now, Sumrak (Twilight) rifle, also produced by Lobaev Arms, is the country's most far-ranging gun, as it can strike targets at a maximum range of 4.2 kilometers.

"We are now working on a rifle and a cartridge with a record range of 6-7 kilometers and a secure range of 3 kilometers. The project is preliminarily dubbed DXL-5. DXL-4 Sevastopol and DXL-3 Vozmezdie [Vengeance] belong to the same family.

Rifles with such a range have never been seen in the global precision arms market," Lobaev said.

According to Lobaev, the rifle will be equipped with an innovative cartridge.

"The new cartridge for this rifle is an absolutely innovative, game-changing piece. It will be bigger than the bullets we have used before, and it will also have a higher muzzle velocity. So, I would prefer not to reveal all the details related to caliber and other aspects at this point," Lobaev said.

The Lobaev Arms chief expressed hope that the DXL-5 would be produced early in 2021. However, he noted that it is difficult to make predictions due to problems related to the coronavirus pandemic.

