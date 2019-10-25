UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lobaye Invest Acts In Line With Central African Republic Law - CAR President

Russian mining company Lobaye Invest is working in line with Central African Republic (CAR) laws concerning foreign businesses in the country, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera told Sputnik on Friday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russian mining company Lobaye Invest is working in line with Central African Republic (CAR) laws concerning foreign businesses in the country, car President Faustin-Archange Touadera told Sputnik on Friday.

"This is the company like any other, a private company working according to Central African Republic laws," the President said to a Sputnik correspondent following the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.

Touadere emphasized that he does not have any concrete information about the company's ventures in the country.

Earlier this year, Lobaye Invest received a license to mine gold and diamonds in CAR.

