Russia's Lobaye Invest Acts In Line With Central African Republic Law - CAR President
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:40 PM
Russian mining company Lobaye Invest is working in line with Central African Republic (CAR) laws concerning foreign businesses in the country, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera told Sputnik on Friday
SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russian mining company Lobaye Invest is working in line with Central African Republic (CAR) laws concerning foreign businesses in the country, car President Faustin-Archange Touadera told Sputnik on Friday.
"This is the company like any other, a private company working according to Central African Republic laws," the President said to a Sputnik correspondent following the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.
Touadere emphasized that he does not have any concrete information about the company's ventures in the country.
Earlier this year, Lobaye Invest received a license to mine gold and diamonds in CAR.