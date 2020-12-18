(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russia's longest-running reality show "Dom-2" will be taken off the air on December 30, ending its 16-year run, the TNT channel announced Friday.

"The world's longest-running daily reality show about building love is wrapping up on TNT. All details will be revealed during a Dom-2 episode at 11 p.m. on December 23. A two-hour-long finale will be aired on TNT at 10 p.m.

on December 30," the channel's press office said.

The show first aired in May 2004. According to TNT, it has been watched by 3.5 million people every day.

"Dom-2," which means House-2, saw an uneven number of young men and women try to form a lasting love relationship with one another on screen to have a chance at winning a country house they were building. One contestant would be voted out by viewers and two new ones added every week.