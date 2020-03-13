UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lost Amber Room Most Likely Damaged, Unfit For Display - Museum Head

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:50 PM

Russia's Lost Amber Room Most Likely Damaged, Unfit for Display - Museum Head

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Amber Room, one of the world's most famous artifacts that went missing from the royal palace near St.Petersburg during World War 2, is most likely damaged by now to the point of being unfit for display, the Tsarskoye Selo State Museum director, Olga Taratynova, told Sputnik.

It was in the Catherine Palace in Tsarskoye Selo, the summer retreat of the Russian imperial family in the 18th century, where the original room was located. History has it that the splendor was looted and grabbed by the Nazi in 1941. Its whereabouts remain unknown today.

"The room is probably still hidden somewhere, but if it is stored under the ground, we would not be able to put the room's contents together after it was stored in such poor conditions for 75 years. Even before the Nazis looted it from the Catherine Palace, the amber was very fragile and coming off the panels. It is devastating to imagine what these panels could look like now," Taratynova said.

Last June, the lost Amber Room gained a revived attention when a group of treasure hunters claimed to have a lead to it, supposedly inside a hidden tunnel somewhere in Poland's northeast.

However, Taratynova says such claims are a regular occurrence.

"We are used to the stories like the ones that made headlines last summer. The museum is constantly contacted by enthusiasts who claim they know the room's whereabouts. For some obvious reasons, a lot of these claims reappear every spring," she said.

The original 100 square feet room used to be covered in finely crafted ceiling-to-floor panels featuring gemstones, gold, carvings, gilding, mosaic, but most importantly over six tons of amber of hundreds different shades. The Nazi are known to have dismantled the panels and put them on trains to the Koenigsberg Castle in Germany, where they were displayed in 1941. After the Nazi defeat in 1945, the Amber Room's trace vanished and while a few fragments were returned to Russia, most original panels were lost.

Related Topics

Century World Poor Russia Germany Lead Petersburg Poland June Gold World War Family From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahm ..

28 minutes ago

Fans to be barred from Super Rugby in Australia ov ..

5 minutes ago

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East A ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Post re-branded its post offices at Bahri ..

5 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) announces Schola ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam's help Karachi win ov ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.