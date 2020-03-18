UrduPoint.com
Russia's Low-Cost Carrier Pobeda Suspends Flights To Dubai Over COVID-19 Travel Ban

Wed 18th March 2020

Pobeda, a low-cost airline belonging to Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot, said on Wednesday that it would halt flights to Dubai after the government ordered the suspension of air traffic with a number of countries, including the United Arab Emirates, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered temporary restrictions on flights to and from the UAE, the United Kingdom and the United States starting March 20.

"Starting March 20, 2020, low-cost airline Pobeda suspends flights from Moscow to Dubai in connection with flight restrictions introduced by the Russian government," the airline said.

At the moment, the company is focused on efforts to bring back customers from countries on the travel ban list, the statement added.

To airlift customers from Dubai, Pobeda plans to perform four flights, with their schedule published on the company's website.

