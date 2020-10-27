The lower chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Tuesday at a plenary session a federal constitutional legislation on a new procedure for cabinet formation based on the amendments to the national constitutio

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Tuesday at a plenary session a Federal constitutional legislation on a new procedure for cabinet formation based on the amendments to the national constitution.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was the author of the initiative.

Under the bill, the government and other federal authorities would be exercising the executive power under the general supervision of the president.

The regulation changes the procedure for appointing the prime minister: Now the president would be able to appoint a candidate to head the cabinet only after the approval of the lower chamber. If lawmakers reject a candidate proposed by the head of state three times, the president will be able to appoint the prime minister on his own.

The bill also changes the procedure for appointing cabinet officials: The president would appoint law enforcement officials after consultations with the upper chamber, while the remaining ministers would be appointed by the lower chamber on the nomination of the prime minister. Apart from that, the lower chamber would be able to propose its candidates for the post of deputy prime ministers and ministers three times. If no consensus is reached three times, the president will make appointments without consultations.

Moreover, under the new bill, the resignation of the prime minister would no longer trigger automatic resignation of the cabinet. The president would be able to change a new prime minister retaining the existing composition of the cabinet.