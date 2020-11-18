MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The lower house of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday a package of bills securing additional guarantees for supremacy of the Russian constitution on the national territory and its priority over international law.

The package, authored by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is comprised of five initiatives with amendments to over 110 Russian laws.

The bills propose enshrining in Russia's codes and laws the "relations" of the Russian legislature and the international law.

Under the bills, Russia's international treaties are not subject to entry into force and implementation if they do not comply with the constitution; laws are only subject to implementation in the interpretation given by the Russian Constitutional Court; decisions of intertstate bodies are not subject to implementation in Russia if they were adopted on the basis of provisions of Russia's international treaties interpreted in contradiction to the constitution.