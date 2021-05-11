UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lower Chamber Ratified Agreement On Military Cooperation With Kazakhstan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:37 PM

Russia's Lower Chamber Ratified Agreement on Military Cooperation With Kazakhstan

The lower chamber of the Russian parliament ratified on Tuesday at a plenary session a military cooperation agreement with Kazakhstan, which was signed in Nur-Sultan on October 16, 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament ratified on Tuesday at a plenary session a military cooperation agreement with Kazakhstan, which was signed in Nur-Sultan on October 16, 2020.

The agreement was signed because some of the provisions of the cooperation deal signed on March 28, 1994 were no longer relevant.

The document determines "the international legal framework regulating the implementation of military cooperation events between Russia and Kazakhstan, and the forms of their implementation."

The two countries' defense ministries are in charge of agreement implementation, according to the explanatory note.

More Stories From World

