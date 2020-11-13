- Home
Russia's Lower Chamber Speaker To Meet With PACE Chief Daems On November 16 - Parliament
Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:23 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Chairman of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament Viacheslav Volodin will meet with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Rik Daems on November 16, the press service of the State Duma said Friday.
"On November 16, the chairman of the State Duma, Viacheslav Volodin, will meet with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Rik Daems," the press service said.