UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lower Chamber Speaker To Meet With PACE Chief Daems On November 16 - Parliament

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:23 PM

Russia's Lower Chamber Speaker to Meet With PACE Chief Daems on November 16 - Parliament

Chairman of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament Viacheslav Volodin will meet with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Rik Daems on November 16, the press service of the State Duma said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Chairman of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament Viacheslav Volodin will meet with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Rik Daems on November 16, the press service of the State Duma said Friday.

"On November 16, the chairman of the State Duma, Viacheslav Volodin, will meet with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Rik Daems," the press service said.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Europe Parliament Chamber November

Recent Stories

PPP leader Jam Madad Ali dies of Coronavirus

21 minutes ago

Healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, daily excercise ..

27 minutes ago

Bollywood actors mourn death of stage and film act ..

45 minutes ago

European stock markets decline at open

27 minutes ago

Measures reviewed against smog

27 minutes ago

UK Embassy Declines to Comment on Detention of Rus ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.