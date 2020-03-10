Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, supported at the plenary session on Tuesday an amendment that allows an incumbent or former president to participate in a new presidential race regardless of the number of terms the specified person served prior to the amendment entering into force

The amendment was introduced by State Duma lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova. Tereshkova, 83, earlier asked fellow lawmakers to legally formulate the necessary amendment.

According to the text of the amendment, the constitutional restriction on the number of presidential terms should not prevent a person, who has held or is holding the post of the Russian president at the time this amendment enters into force, to participate as a candidate in the election of the president of the Russian Federation after the inclusion of the amended version in the text of the Constitution of the Russian Federation for the admissible number of terms established by the amendment, regardless of the number of terms during which the specified person has occupied or is holding this position at the time this amendment enters into force.