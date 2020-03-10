UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lower House Backs Amendment On Incumbent President's Right To Run Again

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:11 PM

Russia's Lower House Backs Amendment on Incumbent President's Right to Run Again

Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, supported at the plenary session on Tuesday an amendment that allows an incumbent or former president to participate in a new presidential race regardless of the number of terms the specified person served prior to the amendment entering into force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, supported at the plenary session on Tuesday an amendment that allows an incumbent or former president to participate in a new presidential race regardless of the number of terms the specified person served prior to the amendment entering into force.

The amendment was introduced by State Duma lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova. Tereshkova, 83, earlier asked fellow lawmakers to legally formulate the necessary amendment.

According to the text of the amendment, the constitutional restriction on the number of presidential terms should not prevent a person, who has held or is holding the post of the Russian president at the time this amendment enters into force, to participate as a candidate in the election of the president of the Russian Federation after the inclusion of the amended version in the text of the Constitution of the Russian Federation for the admissible number of terms established by the amendment, regardless of the number of terms during which the specified person has occupied or is holding this position at the time this amendment enters into force.

Related Topics

Election Russia Parliament Post Race

Recent Stories

Rejuvenation of rivers contributed to reducing une ..

16 minutes ago

Create a new Pakistan in India for Muslims and oth ..

42 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack on Two ..

45 minutes ago

SIARA receives 242 nominations from 52 countries

46 minutes ago

Minister for provision of equal benefits to labour ..

46 seconds ago

Chinese tourists make over 6 bln domestic trips in ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.